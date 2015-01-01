|
Citation
|
Vottero B, Schuler M, Kratovil A. J. Nurs. Scholarsh. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36250585
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Substance use disorder (SUD) is a persistent and long-standing public health issue in the United States. While SUD is medically considered a chronic illness, it is also one that is viewed as self-inflicted, thereby resulting in judgmental attitudes and stigmatization from care providers, specifically from nurses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
conceptual model; nurse attitudes; nurse perceptions; patient outcomes; substance use disorder