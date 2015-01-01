Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Substance use disorder (SUD) is a persistent and long-standing public health issue in the United States. While SUD is medically considered a chronic illness, it is also one that is viewed as self-inflicted, thereby resulting in judgmental attitudes and stigmatization from care providers, specifically from nurses.



DESIGN: In 2020, the authors completed an analytical cross-sectional study that included open-ended questions to examine nurses' knowledge and attitudes toward caring for patients with SUD across practice settings.



METHODS: A conceptual model was constructed by examining original study data and published literature on SUD, re-analyzing themes, determining constructs and variables, then coming to a consensus on critical aspects of the model.



CONCLUSION: The resulting conceptual model highlights antecedents of nursing behaviors that directly affect patient care outcomes, providing a roadmap to improving patient outcomes. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Understanding antecedents that affect nurses' attitudes and perceptions of patients with SUD highlights changes that can influence patient outcomes.

