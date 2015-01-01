Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to understand why adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) would seek consultation with a health professional about genital appearance concerns and/or request female genital cosmetic surgery (FGCS). The information derived from these participant interviews can inform clinical practice and help clinicians better navigate consultations with young women and girls requesting FGCS.



METHODS: A qualitative exploratory study was conducted using in-depth, semi-structured interviews with AGYW (n = 11) in Victoria, Australia. Participants comprised 11 AGYW who sought consultation with a health professional when aged 13-19 years for genital appearance concerns and/or requests for FGCS. Key themes were identified using a thematic analysis approach.



RESULTS: Of 11 participants, five had undergone FGCS between the ages of 13 and 23 years. Key reasons for seeking a consultation identified in the interviews included: ideas about what 'normal' genitals look like, experiences of sexual harassment and bullying, and concerns about genital appearance developing before sexual debut.



CONCLUSIONS: It is important to understand why AGYW want to access these procedures, given the risks involved, and that FGCS is not recommended by paediatric specialist organisations. Understanding why AGYW seek consultation for FGCS can help inform clinical practice, and the views expressed by participants in this study can help clinicians who work in this area to better support their patients.

