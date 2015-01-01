|
Citation
Barnard E, Gillam L, Grover S, Guillemin M. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36250768
Abstract
AIM: This study aimed to understand why adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) would seek consultation with a health professional about genital appearance concerns and/or request female genital cosmetic surgery (FGCS). The information derived from these participant interviews can inform clinical practice and help clinicians better navigate consultations with young women and girls requesting FGCS.
Language: en
Keywords
plastic; surgery; surgery; adolescent; urology/gynaecology