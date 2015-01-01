|
Hassoun Ayoub L, Partridge T, Gómez JM. J. Soc. Iss. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36249547
Due to systemic and structural inequities, the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacts the Black community, along with ongoing anti-Black racism and violence. Violence against women in the home, particularly Black women, was prevalent during shelter in place, along with the additional family responsibilities of Black mothers. Crenshaw's theory of intersectionality (1991) provides a foundation for examining Black mothers' experiences during shelter-in-place mandates. This mixed-methods study aimed to quantitatively assess violence victimization, acknowledged racial inequities, depression and anxiety, while qualitatively examining Black mothers' experiences in parenting during shelter-in-place orders. Participants (N = 127; M(age) = 32.4 years) were mothers who self-identify as Black or African American living in a Midwestern US city.
