Citation
Yeroushalmi S, Chung M, Bartholomew E, Hakimi M, Koo J. JAAD international 2022; 9: 119-121.
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
36248199
PMCID
Abstract
To the Editor: Biologics are highly efficacious biologic for treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, particularly brodalumab. However, the use of brodalumab has been severely limited due to a black box warning and an associated Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies program indicating a possible increased risk of suicidality. This warning was applied due to 4 possible suicides during phase III clinical trials, of which only 3 were verified. Closer examination of these cases shows that all 3 had significant life stressors and no chronological relationship between drug administration and suicide was present. Given that brodalumab has been approved for nearly half of a decade, we aimed to examine worldwide postmarketing data to evaluate the association between brodalumab use and risk of suicide compared to 10 other biologics approved for psoriasis.
