Abstract

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals are at a particularly high risk for suicidal behavior in the general population of the United States. This study aims to determine if there are differences in the frequency of lifetime suicide ideation and suicide attempts between heterosexual, lesbian/gay, and bisexual service members in the active component of the U.S. Armed Forces. Self-reported data from the 2015 Department of Defense Health-Related Behaviors Survey were used in the analysis. Multivariable logistic regression demonstrated that lesbian/gay and bisexual service members were more likely to report past suicide ideation when compared to heterosexual service members (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] for lesbian/gay: 1.79; 95% CI:1.14-2.82; AOR for bisexual: 2.33; 95% CI: 1.56-3.49). Similar results were observed for past suicide attempt for lesbian/gay (AOR: 2.29; 95% CI: 1.15-4.57) and bisexual SMs (AOR: 2.04; 95% CI: 1.24-3.38). Despite disparities in suicide ideation and attempt by sexual orientation, a majority of service members' behavioral health questionnaires do not assess sexual orientation. Clinical screenings of suicide risk in military settings should factor in sexual orientation to more comprehensively assess association between sexual orientation and suicidal behavior in this population.

