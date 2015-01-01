Abstract

This exploratory qualitative study of youth (N = 13) exposed to a peer's suicide death examined responses to the death and needed school-based responses and supports. Youth reported emotions including anger, grief, and fear, described suicide as a profound and impactful experience, and shared beliefs about entitlement to grief. Participants wanted schools to provide support for grief, to feel cared about by adults at school, to receive education about grief and suicide at school, and to have school-based opportunities to commemorate the deceased. Recommendations for schools include strategies for facilitating healthy grieving, supporting students, educating the community, and memorializing the deceased, while remaining cognizant of the need to prevent suicide contagion in the community.

