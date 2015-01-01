Abstract

PURPOSE: Trauma to the eye resulting from a soccer ball is a common sports-related injury. Although the types of ocular pathologic features that result from impact have been documented, the underlying pathophysiologic mechanics are not as well studied. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the biomechanical events after the collision of a soccer ball with the eye to better understand the pathophysiology of observed ocular and retinal injuries and to compare them with those observed in abusive head trauma (AHT).



DESIGN: Computer simulation study. PARTICIPANTS: None.



METHODS: A finite element model of the eye was used to investigate the effects of a collision of a soccer ball on the eye. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Intraocular pressure and stress.



RESULTS: Impact of the soccer ball with the eye generated a pressure wave that traveled through the vitreous, creating transient pockets of high and negative pressure. During the high-frequency phase, pressure in the vitreous near the posterior pole ranged from 39.6 to -30.9 kPa. Stress in ocular tissue was greatest near the point of contact, with a peak of 66.6 kPa. The retina experienced the greatest stress at the vasculature, especially at distal branches, where stress rose to 15.4 kPa. On average, retinal stress was greatest in the subretinal layer, but was highest in the preretinal layer when considering only vascular tissue.



CONCLUSIONS: The high intraocular pressure and stress in ocular tissue near the point of soccer ball impact suggest that injuries to the anterior segment of the eye can be attributed to direct transmission of force from the ball. The subsequent propagation of a pressure wave may cause injuries to the posterior segment as the positive and negative pressures exert compressive and tractional forces on the retina. The linear movement of the pressure wave likely accounts for localization of retinal lesions to the posterior pole or superior temporal quadrant. The primarily linear force in soccer ball trauma is the probable cause for the more localized injury profile and lower retinal hemorrhage incidence compared with AHT, in which repetitive angular force is also at play.

