Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS) is used to assess the number and intensity of symptoms after a concussion/mild traumatic brain injury. However, its responsiveness to monitor clinical recovery has yet to be determined.



PURPOSE: To evaluate the responsiveness of the PCSS to change and longitudinal validity in patients with persistent postconcussive symptoms as well as to explore the responsiveness of other clinical outcome measures to monitor recovery of physical symptoms in patients with persistent postconcussive symptoms. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study (diagnosis); Level of evidence, 2.



METHODS: Patients with persistent symptoms after a concussion (N = 109) were evaluated using self-reported questionnaires at baseline and after a 6-week rehabilitation program. The program consisted of an individualized symptom-limited aerobic exercise program combined with education. Questionnaires included the PCSS, Neck Disability Index (NDI), Headache Disability Inventory (HDI), Dizziness Handicap Inventory (DHI), and Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) related to 1) neck pain and 2) headache. Internal responsiveness was evaluated using the effect size (ES) and standardized response mean (SRM), and external responsiveness was determined with the minimal clinically important difference (MCID) calculated using a receiver operating characteristic curve. The global rating of change was used as the external criterion. Pearson correlations were used to determine the longitudinal validity.



RESULTS: The PCSS was highly responsive (ES and SRM, >1.3) and had an MCID of 26.5 points (of 132) for the total score and 5.5 (of 22) for the number of symptoms. For longitudinal validity, low to moderate correlations were found between changes in PCSS and changes in NDI, HDI, and DHI. The NDI, HDI, DHI, and NPRS were also highly responsive (ES and SRM, >0.8).



CONCLUSION: All questionnaires including the PCSS were highly responsive and can be used with confidence by clinicians and researchers to evaluate change over time in a concussion population with persistent symptoms.

Language: en