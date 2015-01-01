Abstract

The purpose of this study was to explore and identify patterns of risk predictors of maltreatment recurrence using predictive risk modeling (PRM). This study used the administrative dataset from the National Child Maltreatment Information System recorded by Korean CPS (Child Protective Service) workers. The information, including recurrent maltreatment, was collected in 2012; then, those reported cases were followed for 2 years through 2014. The data included information about child, family, caregiver, maltreatment, and service characteristics and consisted of male (50.22%) and female (49.78%) children with an average age of 9 years (n = 4319). We examined the association of risk factors with recurrence using conditional inference trees (CTREE): a tree-based data mining algorithm for classification that allows the exploration of the interconnection between hypothesized risk factors. Study findings showed that a history of prior CPS involvement was the first decision point in the decision tree structure of recurrence. The effect of other risk factors depended on the presence of prior CPS involvement. In the absence of prior CPS involvement, cases with (a) a single-parent status and (b) a caregiver's alcohol abuse living in other types of households (two-parent households, kinship care, and children without parents) were associated with recurrence. In the presence of prior CPS involvement, cases with out-of-home care or others (long- or short-term foster care and emergency placement) in the final decision of child placement (a) where in-home care in the initial decision of child placement within the presence of physical abuse and (b) where social isolation without physical abuse was related to recurrence. Cases with (a) a male caregiver and (b) a female caregiver with social isolation and without social isolation yet employed were at high risk for recurrence under the circumstance of in-home care in the final decision of child placement. This exploratory study found multiple connections among the factors in the prediction of recurrence. The CTREE helps unravel the complexity embedded in maltreatment recurrence by capturing its patterns. This information can deepen our knowledge of associations between risk factors in the prediction of recurrence and be used as a reference to inform child maltreatment policy and prevention.

