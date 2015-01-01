Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate the effect of "internet addiction level" on "aggression level" among teenagers and to examine the mediating role of "social anxiety level" on this effect. The study participants consisted of 958 students attending private teaching institutions for university preparation in Turkey. Data was collected from voluntary participants through data collection forms delivered to the management of these institutions. "Sociodemographic Characteristics Questionnaire Form", "Young's Internet Addiction Test", "Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire" and "Social Anxiety Scale" were used as data collection tools. A regression analysis based on the bootstrap method was implemented to test whether "social anxiety level" had a mediating role on the influence of students' "internet addiction level" on "aggression level". According to the findings, it was determined that the indirect effect of "internet addiction" on "aggression" was significant, and therefore, "social anxiety level" mediated the relationship between "internet addiction" and "aggression".

