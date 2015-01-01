SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Conrad A, Ronnenberg M. Rural Sociol. (1936) 2022; 87(3): 936-959.

(Copyright © 2022, Rural Sociological Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/ruso.12435

36250035

PMC9544636

One in three U.S. households has experienced material hardship. The inadequate provision of basic needs, including food, healthcare, and transportation, is more typical in households with children or persons of color, yet little is known about material hardship in rural spaces. The aim of this study is to describe the prevalence of material hardships in Iowa and examine the relationship between rurality, income, and material hardship. Using data from the 2016 State Innovation Model Statewide Consumer Survey, we use logistic regression to examine the association between rurality, income, and four forms of material hardship. Rural respondents incurred lower odds than non-rural respondents for all four hardship models. All four models indicated that lower income respondents incurred greater odds for having material hardship. Material hardship was reported across all groups, with rurality, income, race, and age as strong predictors of material hardship among our sample.


