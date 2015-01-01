Abstract

Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, long-term overlooked motives concerning a sense of safety have become a primary concern. People's sense of safety largely depends on the information they receive. Indeed, a tsunami of information about the virus has been disseminated by all forms of media to people's electronic devices, thus permeating their lives. This study proposed that the over-abundance of information, known as information overload, could endanger individuals' sense of safety by increasing their rumination about COVID-19. However, it could also enhance their sense of safety by increasing their positive attitudes toward COVID-19 precautions. Further, we proposed that individuals' hypervigilance could strengthen the relationship between information overload and rumination about COVID-19 and attitudes toward COVID-19 precautions. We tested these hypotheses using a cross-sectional survey study (N = 403) in Febrary 2021 and a diary study (N = 98) in July 2021 in China. The results of both studies support the dual mediating paths of the relationship between information overload and sense of safety. We also found that hypervigilance moderated the relationship between information overload and rumination about COVID-19. Overall, our study offers insights into how social media may influence people's sense of safety and how individual differences in hypervigilance play a role in the process. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

