Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Ohio is consistently ranked as one of the worst states for opioid overdose deaths. Traumatic injury has been linked to opioid overdose deaths, yet the location of trauma centers has not been explored. We examined whether geospatial clustering occurred between county-level opioid overdose deaths (OODs) and trauma center levels.



METHODS: We obtained 2019 county-level data from the Ohio Department of Health for fatal overdoses from prescription opioids. We obtained the total number of opioid doses prescribed in 2019 per county from the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System and American College of Surgeons designated trauma center locations within Ohio from their website. We used geospatial analysis to assess if clustering occurred between trauma center level and prescription opioid overdose deaths at a county level.



RESULTS: There were 42 trauma centers located within 21 counties: 7 counties had level 1, and 14 counties had only level 2/level 3. There was no difference in rates of opioid doses prescribed per 100,000 people between counties with level 1 trauma centers and only level 2/level 3. However, prescription OODs rates were significantly higher in counties with level 1 trauma centers (37.6 vs 20, P = .02). Geospatial clustering was observed between level 1 trauma centers and prescription opioid overdose deaths at the county level (P <.01).



CONCLUSION: Geospatial clustering exists between prescription OODs and level 1 trauma center locations in Ohio. Improved at-risk patient identification and targeted community outreach represent opportunities for trauma providers to tackle the opioid epidemic.

