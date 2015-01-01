Abstract

Gender based violence is a deep-rooted problem and stems from the patriarchal structures of societies by virtue of which, the laws existent on international and national level have got little to no implementation. Domestic violence is considered to be a worldwide epidemic which stems its roots from Gender based violence; it not only limits but also exploits the rights and freedom of women. This paper primarily focuses on gender based violence on a global scale, targeting the loopholes existent in International law. It further creates a linkage between gender based violence and Human rights, primarily focusing on the hindrance caused by domestic traditions that are existent on a national level. The ramifications of gender based violence have a lasting impact on the psychology of an individual, thus there's an imperative need to take steps to curb it on a domestic as well as on an international level. The introduction of laws on an international level, along with a proper clarification of the ambiguities prevalent in International treaties and laws, would pave the way for the curtailment of gender based violence on a broader scale, along with a reduction in the lasting impacts on the psychology of women. It basis its focus on putting responsibility on state governments to protect such a vulnerable group and analyze how their behavior is governed by way of International law. The study also aims at discussing the intrinsic link between gender-based violence and socio-economic disparity.

