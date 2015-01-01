Abstract

Advance Technology has often been advocated as a mean of significantly reducing the incidence and severity of road crashes in metropolitan cities of Pakistan. It is a crucial determinant of national progress and competitiveness which help to address global challenges such as road safety. However, despite the new opportunities offered by globalization in recent year's many metropolitan cities of Pakistan have seen little improvements in productivity performance. In this paper benefactions provided by the modern innovation techniques such as Autonomous vehicle based system, electronic tachograph vehicle based system, and Harmonic radar system in tackling the road safety problems has been discussed in detail as well as list of road safety challenges are summarize in metropolitan cities of Pakistan. Moreover, in order to represent a grade of the traffic safety level this study entails a long discussion of multiple types of safe systems approaches that make possible to reducing the number of fatalities and fatality rates. The proposed research is based on descriptive and analytical research methods where primary and secondary sources are also consulted by the researcher. Thus the whole results suggest that modern day technology is having more on more of an effect on road safety. Particularly, in metropolitan cities of Pakistan where annually more than one million people die on the road. So therefore, in all these cities broadly assessable scientific education system needed that facilitates the adoption and diffusion of technology.

