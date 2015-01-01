Abstract

Pakistan being the member to the UN Charter and signatory to a number of International Conventions and Treaties is under so many obligations to take essential measures for the protection of the women rights and stop the killings in the name of family honour and prestige. Mainly the problem is of the enforcement of the laws and fulfillment of the constitutional provisions. Major cause of the honour killing and non-enforcement of laws are deeply rooted in the socio-economic and politico-cultural and religious systems of the land. These factors cannot be changed over nightly by law or administration. However, these can be changed through a gradual process of education, acculturation, and social engineering. All these processes, if initiated effectively can yield positive results in short span of time. It is because the structural and instrumental changes can be brought in with no time, but change of minds, values, and traditions are always deadly slower, so to combat this social evil (honour killing) theoretical analysis of the phenomenon is unavoidable.

