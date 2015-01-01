Abstract

Child sexual abuse is a serious concern all over the world. Child abuse is a broader term which encompasses physical, emotional and sexual abuse. This study has attempted to analyze role of Pakistan's electronic media with reference to the child sexual abuse. Intensive interviews were conducted to meet objective of the study. The sample was 25 parents of victimized children who had been sexually maltreated. The collection of responses led to a clear inference that Pakistani electronic media is not providing awareness regarding child sexual abuse. The results showed that Political and entertainment content is given preference over the social issues.



FINDINGS indicated that media is not fulfilling its duty of being socially responsible regarding the content on child sexual abuse. It is not educating the masses about any prevention methods. The media should sensitize and educate the society about this intolerable act.

