Health Services Research

It's Not Only a Lack of Funding: Obstacles to Firearm-Related Violence Research in America



Boeck, Marissa A MD, MPH; Brenner, Megan MD, MS, FACS; Brown, Ian E MD, PhD, FACS; Chong, Vincent E MD, MS, FACS; Godat, Laura N MD FACS; Kaups, Krista L MD, MSc, FACS; Kim, Hannah BS; Salinas, Daniela BS; Dicker, Rochelle A MD FACS

Author Information

Journal of the American College of Surgeons: November 2022 - Volume 235 - Issue 5 - p S43-S44

doi: 10.1097/01.XCS.0000896020.07747.24



Introduction: Firearm-related violence is a public health crisis in America. Despite this fact there continue to be significant obstacles to conducting firearm-related research. The aim of this research process analysis is to catalog barriers encountered during our funded firearm-related violence project.



Methods: We reviewed study activities since project inception in February 2020 through February 2022 organized by research process steps. Each task was assessed for facilitators, barriers, and lessons learned.



Results: The study is a retrospective 10-year analysis of participating level one trauma center registry data for non-fatal firearm-related injuries, state department of public health and local medical examiner data for fatal injuries, and census data for area-based social factors based on place of injury and residence. Trauma center catchment areas and their communities are our geographic units of interest, and the goal is to examine individual and area-based social risk factors to inform future firearm violence prevention strategies. We have faced substantial obstacles. Data analysis and findings are still pending completion.



Conclusion: Funding has frequently been blamed for limiting fire-arm related research. Our current study, however, revealed many more barriers than just money. After two years we have yet to begin data collection due to significant challenges. To understand the true burden of firearm-related violence in our communities we must advocate not only for more funding but also data standardization and accessibility.

