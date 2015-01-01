SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McNabb D, Puddister K. Women Crim. Justice 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08974454.2022.2126744

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Sexual assault is among the most challenging offenses to investigate and prosecute, a reality that is exacerbated when the perpetrator is a police officer. In this article, we analyze the attrition of 689 reports of police-involved sexual assault made to the Ontario Special Investigations Unit, between 2005 and 2020. The findings reveal that the vast majority of sexual assault reports do not result in criminal charges, with only 1.59% of complaints resulting in a conviction and sentence. We situate these findings within the wider context of criminal justice responses to sexual violence and police oversight and make suggestions for reform.


Language: en

Keywords

Police; sexual violence; police oversight; police-involved sexual assault

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print