SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gezinski LB, Gonzalez-Pons KM. Women Crim. Justice 2022; 32(5): 454-466.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08974454.2021.1900991

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Even though the majority of intimate partner violence (IPV) incidents remain unreported and unprosecuted, survivors find themselves navigating the legal system. One hundred and two survivors and service providers participated in semi-structured focus groups or interviews related to their IPV-related court experiences. Data analysis consisted of identifying themes, coding categories, and developing matrices. Themes included: (1) insufficient legal representation, (2) protection order access and enforcement, (3) revictimization in court settings, and (4) disparities in accountability. Participants pointed to a failure to enforce protection orders, mandated child visitation with perpetrators, and lenient sentencing as evidence that the legal system favors perpetrators.

FINDINGS indicate the need for IPV education for court personnel, as well as the expansion of public assistance and pro bono legal services.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; intimate partner violence; Courts; domestic violence protection orders; legal counsel

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print