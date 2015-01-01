SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Barrett BJ, Fitzgerald A, Cheung CH. Women Crim. Justice 2022; 32(5): 467-481.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08974454.2021.2004970

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study assesses the relationship between threatened/enacted violence against companion animals, intimate partner violence (IPV), fear of lethal violence, and help-seeking in a community sample of IPV survivors in Canada (n = 630). After controlling for socio-demographic covariates, IPV survivors who report animal maltreatment by their partner were significantly more likely to fear for their lives and to seek help from multiple sources of support than survivors who did not report animal maltreatment, with the relationship between animal abuse and help-seeking mediated by survivors' fear of lethal IPV. Implications for the provision of effective services and supports to this high-risk population of IPV survivors are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; domestic violence; help-seeking; Animal abuse; pet abuse

