Usacheva M, Smalley C, Hafer N, Brooks S. Women Crim. Justice 2022; 32(3): 257-276.
Commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) involves sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, leading to traumatization. Interventions show promise in preventing revictimization and facilitating the integration of victims into communities. This study describes the development and pilot implementation of Ending the Game® (ETG), a psychoeducational curriculum for victims of CSE. The program follows a peer-support model and is open to youth and adult victims. The study aimed to assess program engagement, curriculum acceptability, and potential for effectiveness.
prostitution; interventions; sex trafficking; Commercial sexual exploitation; Ending the Game