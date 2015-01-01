Abstract

Commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) involves sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, leading to traumatization. Interventions show promise in preventing revictimization and facilitating the integration of victims into communities. This study describes the development and pilot implementation of Ending the Game® (ETG), a psychoeducational curriculum for victims of CSE. The program follows a peer-support model and is open to youth and adult victims. The study aimed to assess program engagement, curriculum acceptability, and potential for effectiveness.



FINDINGS indicated the rate of attrition comparable to other group curricula and low rate of non-response, particularly on Likert-scale and dichotomous items. Curriculum acceptability was high in terms of content, facilitators, and group environment. The t-test comparisons showed positive trends in improvement of regulatory capacity, relational capacity, sense of self, and future orientation. Taken together, findings demonstrate the utility of ETG in supporting youth and adult victims of CSE, pending modifications to align curriculum with evidence-based practices.

Language: en