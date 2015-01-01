|
Citation
|
Crittenden CA, Gateley HC, Policastro CN, McGuffee K. Women Crim. Justice 2022; 32(1-2): 205-218.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Throughout the years, there have been sustained and increasing calls for criminology to become more inclusive in its research and measurements with the purpose of improving our knowledge of crime and victimization. The current study examined articles published in the past five years in a mainstream criminological journal and a well-respected victimization journal to explore the inclusion and operationalization of gender and sex.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gender