SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Branscum C, Fallik SW, Garcia K, Eason B, Gursahaney K. Women Crim. Justice 2021; 31(4): 261-282.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08974454.2019.1686450

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Stalking began to be criminalized on the heels of news stories in the late 1980s in the United States of America (USA). Unfortunately, little is known about how states have responded to stalking, especially in light of its occurrence, harm, and case attrition in the criminal justice system. To explore these issues, the present study offers a content analysis of the USA's state stalking statutes. Though innovative laws were observed, the Nation's stalking laws are best described as a patchwork of legislation. In light of these findings, policy implications and the directions of future research are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; violence against women; content analysis; legal analysis; Stalking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print