Ahmed B, Yousaf FN, Asif UR. Women Crim. Justice 2021; 31(4): 283-293.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/08974454.2019.1644697

Although street harassment has become an alarming issue in Pakistan, no efforts have been made to collect/compile data of this phenomenon. Drawing on in-depth interviews with teachers of public sector colleges in Pakistan and lawyers, this study highlights the understanding and experiences of the college teachers about street harassment and the status of current legislation to counter the malaise. The study highlights the gendered/aged aspects of street harassment that hurt the personal and social lives of women. Although teachers had themselves experienced and/or observed street harassment, they tend to adopt non-reactive coping strategies ignoring the harassers. Owing to rigid patriarchal structures and gendered socialization, many times victims do not report street harassment to police as they fear society will blame them for the victimization and might further restrict their mobility. We argue that teachers could play a significant role in educating the youth to help reduce the street harassment.


group harassment; harassment; harassment of women; street harassment

