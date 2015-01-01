SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ceccato V, Näsman P, Langefors L. Women Crim. Justice 2021; 31(4): 294-312.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08974454.2020.1733732

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Informed by principles of environmental criminology, this study assesses patterns of sexual victimization among young riders of rail-bound public transportation using a sample of 1,122 university students in Stockholm, Sweden. Exploratory data analysis and logistic regression models underlie the methodology of the study.

FINDINGS indicate that the physical and social characteristics of transit environments have an impact on the likelihood of sexual victimization after controlling for individual factors. The theoretical and practical implications of these results are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual harassment; intersectionality; Assault; CPTED; environmental design; Scandinavia city; transit safety; whole journey approach

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print