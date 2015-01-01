SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gunes A. Women Crim. Justice 2021; 31(3): 210-224.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08974454.2019.1697792

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examines Turkey's Law No. 6284, which was enacted pursuant to the Istanbul Convention's obligations for signatories to combat and prevent violence against women. The law aims to provide both protection and prevention measures to assist women and their families. However, the nation has struggled with the implementation of consistent responses to family violence. The article argues that, although Turkey has done much to implement the Istanbul Convention, the nation's male-dominated mentality and the emphasis on family coherence and harmony rather than women as "individuals" hinders effective responses to gender violence.


Language: en

Keywords

violence against women; gender equality; Istanbul Convention; women’s rights

