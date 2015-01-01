|
Galeano Monti J, Delia Deckard N. Women Crim. Justice 2021; 31(1): 1-23.
Rates of female incarceration have markedly increased since the global ascendance of neoliberalism. Drawing on quantitative prison census data and qualitative analysis of inmate interviews, this article asks: Are women rendered vulnerable by neoliberal policies more likely to be victimized by state agents when under their control? We interrogate this using the case of Paraguay - positing that paradigmatically neoliberal regimes systematically incarcerate the precarious, and enact physical and emotional violence against them during incarceration.
Latin America; women; Neoliberalism; critical criminology; prison