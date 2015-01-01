Abstract

it is of great importance to identify the patterns of crashes formation and the spots with frequent crashes in the road networks. The present study aims to identify the inconsistencies resulting from the interference between the geometric features of the highway, access points and traffic control devices by extracting the frequent association rules and discovering the patterns that contribute to the recurrent crashes. A case study was conducted on a 117-kilometer urban highway around Mashhad. The data for five years of crashes were procured and Then, the all features of the highway were collected. The trip times between the nodes and existing features were calculated via coding based on the data obtained from one of the route planning software. The operating speed was subsequently estimated. According to the database and considering the geometric features of the road, the access points, road width, operating speed and position of the traffic control devices (signs and speed control camera), efforts were made to divide the road to the sections. Allocating the crash data to the sections and using the FP-Growth Algorithm, the frequent rules influencing the recurrent crash occurrences were extracted. The results showed that there are different combinations of the geometric road-related factors such as flat-straight alignment and horizontal curve along with cases like right-hand exit, consecutive entrance and exit, and reduced road width in addition to the presence of speed control camera and advanced direction signs on the highway sections together cause inconsistencies like the recurrent crash occurrences