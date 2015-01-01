Abstract

Exceeding the posted speed limit is a contributing factor in rural crashes, and speed violations have a significant effect on road safety. The current study aims to identify at-fault driver features in speeding violations occurring at all rural roads of Iran using 11,636 drivers involved in two-vehicle speeding crashes. For this purpose, the quasi-induced exposure concept, Classification and regression tree, and logistic regression methods were employed. Drivers' gender had a significant effect on being at-fault, and women's risk was approximately two times higher than men. The risk of drivers in the ">58" age group was the highest and nearly twice the "18-27" group. In the vehicle type, the pickup had a risk of nearly 26 times higher than the bus. The finding showed that females have more risky behavior than male counterparts in speeding. Totally, the at-fault risk will grow more with increasing drivers' age. Type 1 driving license in speeding crashes has a significant effect on the risk of drivers' being at-fault. Moreover, among statistically significant vehicle types, the pickup had the highest risk. The results emphasize more attention to female and old drivers, their license type, pickup vehicles, and prepare practical countermeasures to reduce these crashes.

