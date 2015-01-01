Abstract

Considering increasing population aging in many countries, it is necessary to pay more attention to the travel behavior of the elderly. Although previous studies show that attitudes play an important role in mode choice, few studies investigate the effect of these factors in mode choice of the elderly, practically, heterogeneity and its source. This research investigates the role of socio-economic and attitude factors on taste variation of the elderly in mode choice, and its main sources. Based on a total of 524 questionnaires distributed among the elderly in thirteen districts of Mashhad, Iran in January 2016, factor analysis is used to identifying attitude factors like environmental, safety, convenience, comfort, and flexibility. Mixed logit (MXL) and latent class (LC) models are employed to test heterogeneity among the elderly and also to determine its possible sources.



RESULTS of MXL show that several socio-economic, travel mode attributes and attitude factors have a significant effect on the elderly mode choice, which car ownership of the elderly and travel time of walking are heterogeneous variables among parameters with random normal distribution coefficient. Moreover, the results of latent class models show that flexibility is the main source of heterogeneity based on which individuals will fall into two classes.



RESULTS show that increasing the importance of the individual's attitude toward flexibility of travel mode, reduces the probability of individual's membership in class 1. Significant variables in class 1 include: having no accompanied, having a driving license, car ownership, flexibility, the travel time of walking and comfort.



FINDINGS suggest that identifying needs of the elderly and reducing travel time for non-mandatory trips encourage them to use public and walking mode. Also, incentive policies to reduce car ownership of the elderly and increase safety and comfort in other travel modes are essential factors in reducing the use of a private car for this age group.

Language: en