Abstract

AbstractThis article explores the lived experiences of Bangladeshi street-connected adolescents related to police violence and abuse, using data collected from qualitative in-depth interviews with adolescents aged 10-17. Using a purposive sampling technique, 33 semi-structured in-depth interviews were conducted. Data were thematically analysed, and three major thematic areas emerged: (1) police as perpetrators of harm against street-connected adolescents, (2) the police's failure in their duty to protect street-connected adolescents and (3) police officers acting as judges, juries and executioners of so-called street justice against street-connected adolescents.



FINDINGS support the need for urgent reforms in the country related to child protection.

