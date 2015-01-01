SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Bromfield NF, Reza H, Sultana S. Child. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, National Children's Bureau of the United Kingdom, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/chso.12633

AbstractThis article explores the lived experiences of Bangladeshi street-connected adolescents related to police violence and abuse, using data collected from qualitative in-depth interviews with adolescents aged 10-17. Using a purposive sampling technique, 33 semi-structured in-depth interviews were conducted. Data were thematically analysed, and three major thematic areas emerged: (1) police as perpetrators of harm against street-connected adolescents, (2) the police's failure in their duty to protect street-connected adolescents and (3) police officers acting as judges, juries and executioners of so-called street justice against street-connected adolescents.

FINDINGS support the need for urgent reforms in the country related to child protection.


Bangladesh; child rights; police brutality; police violence and abuse; street-connected adolescents

