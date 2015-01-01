Abstract

This research includes the types of domestic violence practiced within the family through violence against the wife, husband, parents and children, as it was found that the phenomenon of domestic violence against the wife amounted to (220) registered cases, at a rate of (46.0%) of the total cases in 2015, while the cases of increased Domestic violence against the wife in the year 2020 amounted to (258) cases, at a rate of (54.0%), while violence against the husband was in 2015 (72) cases of violence, at a rate of (39.3%) against the husband, and then increased in 2020 to (111) ) A case of violence at a rate of (60.7%). As for the cases of violence against parents in Diyala Governorate in 2015, the cases of violence against parents amounted to (50) cases of violence at a rate of (23.5%), then the cases of violence against them increased in 2020 to (163) cases of violence, at a rate of (76.5%), as for the cases of violence against children at the level of Diyala Governorate, it reached (82) cases of violence at a rate of (29.8%) against children for the year 2015, while the cases of violence increased in the year 2020 and reached (193) cases of violence, at a rate of (70.2%). The Baquba judiciary ranked first for violence against the wife, husband, parents and fathers for the years (2015 and 2020).

Language: en