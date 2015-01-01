Abstract

Internalized misogyny is defined as the endorsement of sexist beliefs that have been ingrained in society. Internalized misogyny has been shown to be a moderator in the relationship between experiencing sexist events and higher levels of psychological distress. Also, relationship quality, specifically following sexual assault, has been shown to impact distress. Internalized misogyny connects to lower relationship quality through the tendency to self and victim blame, which leads to comfort and support avoidance. Therefore, there is a possible relationship between internalized misogyny, relationship quality after confiding, and increased levels of trauma and depressive symptoms in sexual assault survivors. Internalized misogyny is expected to moderate a negative correlation between relationship quality and psychological distress. It was predicted that higher levels of internalized misogyny in sexual assault survivors will lead to lower relationship quality, which will result in an increase in the effects of trauma and depression. In the present study, the potential for internalized misogyny to be protective against symptoms of PTSD was discussed.



Keywords: Internalized misogyny, relationship quality, depression, PTSD.

