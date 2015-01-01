Abstract

There are studies that explore the effects of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on childhood, but there is a gap in the research literature on trauma-informed education for educator preparation programs (EPPs). ACEs can affect how students interact with school; therefore, preservice teacher perception of ACEs matters for curriculum implementation. This pilot study of one EPP adds to the literature as an interdisciplinary inquiry across social work and teacher education. This study sets the stage for how other EPPs could address ACEs for preservice teachers prior to student teaching. The researchers address the concept of ACEs as part of trauma-informed education from the preservice teacher point of view using a mixed methods case study approach at one EPP.Supplemental data for this article is available online at https://doi.org/10.1080/1045988X.2021.2002248.

Language: en