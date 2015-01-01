SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pennell D, Campbell M, Tangen D. Prev. Sch. Fail. 2022; 66(2): 175-185.

10.1080/1045988X.2021.2007835

It is an expectation of Australian schools to address student cyberbullying. However, schools may struggle to be effective if other societal systems are not aligned and supportive. Within this ecological framing, this qualitative study used interview and focus group methods to gather secondary school stakeholder perspectives about the role the legal system plays in helping schools to prevent and intervene in student cyberbullying. School leaders, specialist staff, teachers, students and parents participated. A thematic analysis uncovered three themes with implications for improving school capacity with the help of society's legal system: What schools can and cannot do to reduce cyberbullying; the role of police in school-based cyberbullying management; and the need for education and legal inter-systemic collaborations to meet school-identified challenges in addressing student cyberbullying.


cyberbullying; perspectives; Collaboration; legal system; secondary schools

