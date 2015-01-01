SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Scott TM, McIntosh K. Prev. Sch. Fail. 2022; 66(1): 64-65.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1045988X.2021.1937028

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Racial disproportionality in school discipline has always been a threat to equitable education in the United States. This introduction to the special issue provides an overview of the topic and describes the articles and their potential contribution to improving equity in school discipline.


Language: en

Keywords

Equity; disproportionality; discipline; positive behavior supports; suspensions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print