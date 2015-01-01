CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Scott TM, McIntosh K. Prev. Sch. Fail. 2022; 66(1): 64-65.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Racial disproportionality in school discipline has always been a threat to equitable education in the United States. This introduction to the special issue provides an overview of the topic and describes the articles and their potential contribution to improving equity in school discipline.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Equity; disproportionality; discipline; positive behavior supports; suspensions