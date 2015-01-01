Abstract

Monsters have policed the borders of society by embodying the fears, taboo desires, and anxieties of the culture and time. Throughout literature and film, monsters have been hunted and killed to represent the symbolic erasure of otherness. However, contemporary vampires shifted the way monsters are portrayed in media. Instead of an erasure of otherness, contemporary vampires attempt to accept the monster and build relationships of understanding within society. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night by Ana Lily Amirpour showcases a female bond between the unnamed vampire and prostitute, Atti, to represent the different ways women were impacted after the Iranian Revolution and reinscription of a gender hierarchy. This film shows how the two women are able to understand each other's oppression and showcase the different ways women were impacted.

