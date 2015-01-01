SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bailey RK, Barker CH, Grover A. Behav. Sci. Law 2022; 40(4): 532-539.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/bsl.2567

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Disparities in victimization by law enforcement for both people of color and individuals with mental health disorders is gaining national attention following the deaths of George Floyd, Sandra Bland, TAmir Rice, and many others. Despite this, the discussion around the intersectionality of race, psychiatric illness, and law enforcement is still in its infancy, the purpose of this article is to discuss the confluence of race and psychiatric illness as vulnerabilities in various contacts with law enforcement in order to further highlight this issue and to ignite further needed research on this topic. Possible solutions such as police-hiring practices, bias training, and trauma-informed policing will be discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; bias; law enforcement; policing; police response models; racial and ethnic differences

