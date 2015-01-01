Abstract

The race/ethnicity and gender of motor vehicle crash victims during the 2020 Illinois stay at home order are compared to previous years. The median poverty rate of crash victims are compared across the five years of 2016-20, finding that poverty is strongly associated with Black male and female crash victims. Several contributing crash factors like speed, distracted driving, seat belt use, and intoxication are also compared. Within race/ethnicity females significantly decreased their proportion of crash involvement while males significantly increased theirs. An interrupted time series analysis and a segmented binary logistic regression are used in conjunction with a presentation of summary statistics.

Language: en