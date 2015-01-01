SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Goddard T, McDonald A, Wei E, Batra D. Tarnsport findings 2022; 2022: e38291.

(Copyright © 2022)

10.32866/001c.38291

unavailable

How are driver assistance technologies available and priced across different vehicle models and trim levels? This study examines the availability of blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision warning on the top-selling passenger vehicles in the United States. We found that these technologies are not uniformly available and safety features are less likely to occur on base models or less-expensive trim packages, particularly of larger vehicles and among US versus international automakers. This represents a cause for concern due to the greater dangers posed by SUVs and light duty trucks and their popularity in the United States.


Language: en
