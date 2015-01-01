Abstract

Speeding is a common contributing factor to traffic crashes. It contributes to a third of fatal crashes in the United States and is a critical risky behavior for drivers. Due to the limited budgets received by states to improve traffic safety, they must identify high-risk regions that can be prioritized to receive safety-related funding. Speeding crash risk can vary among regions. Therefore, identifying regions with the highest speeding crash risk enables road managers to balance and arrange corresponding budget allocations. Failure modes and effects analysis (FMEA) was used to assess speeding crash risk. A localized risk assessment of speeding crashes was demonstrated for North Dakota counties. Incorporating local experts' opinions via Delphi method into FMEA, we determined thresholds to calculate risk priority number (RPN). Additionally, a preference approach was employed to rank the duplicate RPN values. A comparison study was carried out to confirm the effectiveness of incorporating detectability risk and localized degrees of risk parameters in evaluating the speeding crash risks. The findings equip decision makers and road managers with an effective tool to prioritize high-risk counties in receiving safety budgets or for conducting more detailed safety studies. Because of its generality, the new framework can be adapted for a wide range of applications in evaluating risks of various crash types.

