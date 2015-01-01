|
Citation
|
Soares LC, Ferneda E, do Prado HA. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2022; 16: e100682.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A conceptual model should illustrate the most significant concepts of a given problem domain and demonstrate relevant aspects related to that domain. In this paper, a conceptual model for a Transportation and Logistics Observatory (TLO) is proposed along with the pathways for its development. TLO is a place, properly equipped with human and technological resources, to monitor transportation phenomenon and make observations, disseminate information and subsidize decision-making and planning processes in the sector. A context for creating a TLO is provided taking into account the importance of transportation and logistics, as well as the necessary information for decision-making. Departing from a conceptual map, a description of how a TLO can be organized and operated is proposed. In order to show the general functionalities of a TLO, the conceptual model is unfolded in six general concepts: data, methodology, intelligence, community, governance, and infrastructure. The relationships and properties inside the model are also described and discussed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Logistics; Transportation; Decision-making; Conceptual Model; Observatory