Gladwin K, Duncan M. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2022; 16: e100675.

10.1016/j.trip.2022.100675

Research has shown an increase in cycling during COVID-19. This study builds on previous work by exploring COVID's impact on older cyclists (65+) residing in a small, auto-centric urban area. A survey (n = 198) demonstrated that, on average, cycling frequency decreased and average distance/trip increased. This suggests a less pronounced impact among older adults residing in a small urban area. However, interviews (n = 24) showed that cycling during the pandemic was associated with feelings of accomplishment, enjoyment, improved self-esteem, and increased freedom by allowing them to get out despite social distancing requirements. Further, among respondents reporting increased cycling (n = 76), most (79 %) plan to maintain cycling habits post-pandemic, citing reasons such as personal health, enjoyment, and the social aspect of cycling. These findings could support efforts promoting cycling among older adults, pointing to aspects for designing voluntary travel behavior change (VTBC) programs.


Cycling; Travel behavior; COVID-19; Older adults

