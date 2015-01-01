Abstract

The City of Jakarta has changed the paradigm of transportation development policy in order to prioritize pedestrians. This research aims to examine the walkability of Sudirman-Thamrin central business district. The research used the modified Global Walkability Index (GWI) method. This method was used because the parameters have been adjusted to the characteristics of pedestrians in big cities in Asia. The findings of this research show that revitalization of sidewalk using the road diet concept can increase walkability up to 38.98%. It also has an impact on increasing the number of public transportation users by 15.41%.The Sudirman-Thamrin area, as a pilot project location for sidewalk revitalization, can be used as an example to be applied in other locations. The findings of this research for international readers can be used as lessons on how an area that was previously a car oriented city has turned into an area that prioritizes pedestrians which also has implications for increasing the value of walkability and public transportation users. Furthermore, the walkability parameters were grouped into four aspects to find out the correlation between walkability and the four aspects. In previous GWI research, the analysis of this correlation was not conducted. According to the IPA results, four parameters were considered important and high performance. In addition, the results of the correlation test analysis showed that the accessibility and supporting facilities were considered having a strong relationship with walkability. On contrary, safety aspect and convenience aspect were considered having a low relationship with walkability.

