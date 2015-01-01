|
Budzynski M, Tubis A, Rydlewski M. Arch. Transp. 2021; 58(2): 99-113.
(Copyright © 2021, Warsaw University of Technology)
Interchanges are a key and the most complex element of a road infrastructure. The safety and functionality of interchanges determine the traffic conditions and safety of the entire road network. This applies particularly to motorways and expressways, for which they are the only way to access and exchange traffic. A big problem in Poland is the lack of comprehensive tools for designers at individual stages of the design process. This applies to guidelines or other documents regarding the location, choice of interchanges type and selection of design pa-rameters. This does not provide sufficient material for designing safe and functional interchanges. This situation results in numerous hazards that occur on existing interchanges and errors that are still being made at all stages of the design process. Consequently, there is a risk of accidents in the area of interchanges, which often have serious consequences.
Language: en