Abstract

The final sections of main access roads to the cities require especial attention as the frequency of accidents in these road sections are considerably higher than other parts of interurban roads. These road sections operate as an interface between the rural roads and urban streets. The previous researches available on this subject are limited and they have also mainly focused on a narrow range of factors contributing to the accidents in these areas. The main contribution of this research is to consider a relatively comprehensive range of potential factors , and to examine their impacts through the development and comparison of both conventional probabilistic models and Artificial Neural Network (ANN) models. For this purpose, information related to the main access roads of three major Iranian cities were collected. This information consisted of accident frequency data together with the field observations of traffic characteristics, road-way conditions and roadside features of these roads. Various ANN and probabilistic models were developed. The frequency of accidents, i.e. fatal, injured, or damaged accidents, was considered as the output of the developed models. The results indicated that a hybrid of ANN models, each comprised of 10 input variables representing traffic, roadway and roadside conditions, outperformed several probabilistic models, i.e. Poisson, Negative binomial, Zero-truncated Poisson, and Zero-truncated Negative Binomial models, also developed under similar conditions in this study. Moreo-ver, effective roadway width, roadway lighting condition, the standard deviation of vehicles speed, percentage of drivers violating the speed limit, average annual daily traffic, percentage of heavy goods vehicles, the density of road-side commercial and industrial landuses, the density of median U-turns, the density of local access roads, and the effective width of the left-side shoulder were identified as the most effective factors contributing to the accidents in these areas. The developed ANN model can be used as a tool to predict accident rates in these road sections, and to estimate a potential reduction in the accident rates, following any improvements in the major factors contributing to the traffic accidents in these areas.

