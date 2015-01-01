Abstract

Over the last decade, there has been a growing number of individuals using cycling for transport. However, a fraction of workers in the United States of America (USA) are riding bicycles for commuting due to different risk and need factors. Cycling still has serious obstacles to be utilized as alternative transportation. Therefore, there is a need to have a better understanding of the perceived risk/need factors among cyclists. This survey study clarifies the awareness among cyclists of different categories of Risk/Need Factors (RNF) and it contributes to a better understanding of the differences in perceived risks/needs within age groups, genders, and skill levels. An online survey was conducted that included three main categories of Risk/Need Factors (RNF) related to cycling: infrastructure-related, traffic-related, and facility-related. Mean Score Analysis and Ordered Probit Model were used to examine the differences in risk/need perception among cyclists of different ages, genders, and skill levels. According to the study outcomes, older cyclists are influenced more than young cyclists with the infrastructure-related RNF's. Moreover, gender was not statistically significant when related to perceived RNF. Also, it was found that there are significant differences in the RNF's among cyclists' skill levels, infrastructure-related, and facility-related. The study findings emphasize the importance of improing cyclists' safety and promoting cycling for transportation. Meanwhile, beginner-skilled cyclists are more likely to be influenced by infrastructure-related RNF when compared to other skill levels. The findings of this study give clarifications for potential issues that contribute to a better understanding of the differences in perceived risks/needs among age groups, genders, and skill levels. This reflects among the efforts to promote cycling safety and support cycling for transportation. Therefore, policymakers and city planners should consider the differences in RNF's in developing cycling infrastructures and traffic management. This allows the urban street system to operate more efficiently, safely, and reliably for all users. Which will enhance the safety awareness of cyclists, reduce the risk factors in the long run, and play a leading role in increasing the number of cyclists.

